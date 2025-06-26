8K Gaming Monitors Are Coming, But Are Our Computers Ready For Them?

2025's SID Display Week brought with it a ton of demonstrations of in-development visual technologies, including BOE of China's new 8K LCD monitor. Per the 8K Association, the panel is set to enter mass production later this year and supports up to a 120 Hertz (Hz) refresh rate while running at 8k. The monitor also offers dual-mode 4k, with a refresh rate of 240Hz. As it's 8K, it has a resolution of 7680p by 4320p.

With an 8K monitor due to hit the market — one that offers a high refresh rate ideal for immersive gaming, at that — one has to wonder if our gaming setups are ready to handle them yet. There wouldn't be any point in investing in something that you wouldn't reap the benefits of in your setup. Particularly not when these new monitors are such a large financial investment.

Although they're not mainstream right now, 8K monitors aren't entirely new. They just aren't widely available, face technical limitations, and cost a lot of money to buy. Dell's Ultrasharp 8K monitor launched back in 2017, with a steep price tag of almost $5,000 attached to it. 8K TVs are also on the market and are quite expensive, albeit generally costing less than their monitor counterparts. However, despite the technology's availability, there isn't necessarily much reason to rush out and pick up an upgrade just yet, as our computers just aren't ready to keep up with them.