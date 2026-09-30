8 Places You Can Buy A New USB-C Cable, Ranked Worst To Best

We need USB-C cables for all our devices nowadays, so you can buy them at all sorts of places. You probably wouldn't find something like an AUX or DisplayPort cable at a dollar store, but you can more likely than not find a USB-C cable (or at least a USB-A-to-USB-C cable).

But not all USB-C cables are created equal. Some are not capable of fast charging, while others may not be able to deliver the power required to charge larger devices, such as laptops. Picking up a new cable is not as easy as picking the first one you see — doing that could leave you with low-quality wires that won't last long.

However, you can mitigate this frustration a bit by choosing the right places to buy USB-C cables from in the first place. Some stores, like Best Buy, will generally have higher-quality cables available than a dollar store, so you're less likely to come away with a bad or faulty wire. If you start in the right place, you'll have a better time.