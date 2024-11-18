Are Expensive USB-C Cables Worth It? Why They Cost So Much

Shopping for USB-C cables seems like it should be a piece of cake. After all, this connector type was invented specifically to streamline all the wires we use, creating a universal standard. It's supposed to simply work, or at least that's how tech companies made it sound when USB-C first launched. But if you browse for the best USB cables, you'll soon realize that while they all look the same, there is a massive delta in price between the cheapest and most expensive USB-C cables. Some Amazon listings have USB-C cables that cost literal pennies, while the most expensive listings cost multiple hundreds of dollars. What's the fuss with USB-C cables that makes pricing so confusing, and why would anyone pay such extravagant prices for one when more affordable options exist?

As it turns out, not all USB-C cables are created equal. While they look the same on the outside, they vary in their capabilities. Some USB-C cables may only carry power, leaving you out of luck if you need to transfer a file, and they might not carry as much power as you need. Other times, you'll find cords with high-speed transfer capabilities, some that can carry audio and video signals, and much more.

I've been monitoring the USB standard since well before the introduction of the type-C connector, and have an extensive collection of cables that range from basic to painfully expensive. I can help you untangle the world of USB-C cables. To do so we'll need to understand the different versions of USB, the types of USB-C cables, and how to figure out which kind of cord is right for you. So, are expensive USB-C cables worth it? Read on to find out the answer for you.

