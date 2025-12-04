3 Cheap USB-C Cables That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB-C cables are a dime a dozen these days. You can get them in almost any length and color you want, at many different price points. But despite all that, not all of them are made equally. The cables may all serve the same general function, yes, even if not all USB-C cables are the same, but quality and durability can vary wildly, especially at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

The question, then, is which USB-C cables to go for if you're in search of an affordable yet durable cable that won't fail when you need it most? After all, a faulty USB cable can cause all manner of headaches, be it Android Auto not connecting via USB or computer peripherals not functioning properly. Is it the end of the world? No. But it can be annoying.

Thankfully, Consumer Reports is ready to help. The non-profit organization tested a selection of USB Type-A to USB-C cables, putting them through bend and twist tests. Here are the best ones from those it tested.