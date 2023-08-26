Android Auto Not Connecting Via USB: Why It Happens, And How To Fix It

Android Auto is a helpful tool for connecting Android phones to a car's dashboard. The app can be used in a variety of ways, including playing music from streaming apps, using Google Maps for directions, and making hands-free calls. However, things can quickly become frustrating if you rely on it daily and are experiencing connectivity problems between your phone and your vehicle's USB port.

Luckily, diagnosing and fixing the Android Auto app not connecting via a USB cord is easier than other tech problems. Since your device is being directly plugged into the car's USB port, it limits the amount of things that could potentially go wrong. However, it's not impossible, and many have complained or experienced issues with the Android Auto app not connecting, even through a cord.

Sometimes, fixing the issue can be as easy as unplugging the cord and plugging it back in, but that doesn't work all the time. Luckily, we'll explain why it happens and how you can fix it.