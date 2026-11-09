9 Of The Best Gadgets & Tech To Help Meet Your Fitness Goals In 2026

We know it'll make us sound like a broken record, but we'll say it anyway: The Apple Watch is one of the best all-around fitness trackers on the market, at least for iPhone users. Few other watches manage to be as comprehensive for living healthy and tracking one's physical activity. I can put my own stamp of approval on that.

Apple Watches track an insane number of workouts and let you create your own if yours isn't listed. During workouts, they give you a detailed overview of your heart rate, how far you've gone, and how many calories you've burned. After workouts, they analyze trends over weeks and months. Between workouts, you are encouraged to stay active — move around more, stand up more often — to "close your rings," Apple's famous gamification of your health. Best of all, all of this stuff works more or less out of the box, with minimal setup required. Both casual users and the hardcore will probably like an Apple Watch.

Outside of physical activity, the Apple Watch will track all the auxiliary things indirectly related to your fitness: averages of your vitals, extensive heart health monitoring, sleep schedules, and medication. And it keeps getting better, too, with the latest Apple Watches supporting more accurate and frequent heart rate monitoring. Aside from all the health stuff, the Apple Watch is just a good smartwatch generally, with a whole bunch of features you didn't know it had, like live translation and music recognition. And it's good for all budgets; the $250 SE gives you all the most important features, while the $400 Series provides a more premium experience, and the Ultra at $800 caters to people who want no compromises.