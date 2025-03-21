RingConn Gen 2 Air Review: An Affordable Smart Ring That Gives You The Basics

Smart rings are a thing now, coming from the likes of Circular, Oura, and even Samsung. I've tested a bunch of smart rings, and I keep coming back to RingConn. The company arrived later on the scene than most others, but since it landed, it has been producing banger after banger. Its latest offering is more of a midrange option — the RingConn Gen 2 Air.

This new edition of the ring brings all the same functionality you'll find in the RingConn Gen 2 and the original RingConn smart ring. There are some new additions which are always welcome, but generally, if you're familiar with the Gen 2 ring, you have the gist of what's up with the Gen 2 Air.

RingConn wanted to make this ring a little more accessible and a little more fun, and it achieved both goals. Some of the build materials are less impressive, some of the accessories are steps backward, but in general it would be fair to say that this is one of the best value smart rings you can buy. I've been wearing the RingConn Gen 2 Air smart ring for about three weeks, including one week in Barcelona at MWC, and this is my full review.

