What Is The 20-8-2 Rule For Standing Desks?

A hundred years ago, factory workers thought about when they'd get to sit down after a hard day. In 2026, many of us spend most of our working day sitting in front of a screen, often with few breaks. This much sitting causes problems, mainly for the neck and back. Research also links prolonged sitting with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Standing desks are a great solution. A good desk and standing desk accessories can help you stay active without losing valuable productivity. There is, however, one small problem. After the honeymoon period, many people return to sitting anyway because they've been standing too much.

So, how much should you stand on a standing desk every day? Alan Hedge, Professor of Ergonomics at Cornell University, had the same question. After some research, he and his team coined the "20-8-2" rule. It says that for every 30-minute interval in your workday, you need to sit and work for 20 minutes, then stand up for 8 minutes. Use the final two minutes to walk around your office or home. You can also grab a glass of water while you're up. If you cannot leave work for even two minutes, a desk treadmill is another option. It lets you walk while working without taking up as much space as a full-sized treadmill.

Over a 7.5-hour workday, following the rule would give you 30 minutes of movement in total. This should greatly help your neck and back pain, and a Texas A&M University study also showed that this technique improved productivity compared with people who sat all day.