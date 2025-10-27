5 Smart Fitness Gadgets Users Say Make Workouts Easier (And More Fun) This October

Garmin is one of the leading brands in the ever-growing segment of smartwatches. More so than some other competitors, however, Garmin leans heavily into the sports and fitness side of things, offering a watch geared towards specific types of training and their environments. One of the latest watches to join the lineup is the Vivoactive 6, which starts at a solid $300 price tag.

Improvements for the Garmin Vivoactive 6 include a huge boost in the number of workout plans to over 80, including strength training, high-intensity training, and cardio, to name a few. The GPS also gets an upgrade, making it a more reliable tool to track activities like running and swimming, even providing time predictions for different distances. Your heart rate, respiratory health, and VO2 max are also tracked, as well as more in-depth features like the effect of each workout on your fitness levels. Garmin doesn't forget about recovery with any of its watches, with the Vivoactive 6 also tracking your sleep patterns, optimal recovery time between workouts, and heart rate variability around the clock.

Reviews of the latest entry into the Vivoactive series highlight its minimal design, easily passing as a normal smartwatch despite being packed full of sports-focused tricks. Owners also appreciate how many features it has compared with some of the more expensive watches tailored for elite athletes, covering the essential bases for the everyday person trying to boost their health.