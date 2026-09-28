13 Of The Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds That Won't Break The Bank In 2026

If you want some really good noise cancellation (and some excellent earbuds overall), then buying the previous-generation AirPods Pro 2 is a great way to get your foot in the door of premium at budget prices. You can buy a renewed AirPods Pro 2 for just shy of $150 when on sale. Apple no longer sells these new, so you will have to buy them wherever they're available — but anecdotally, I have seen them on sale for $150 or less all over the place.

Talking about ANC is difficult because the only way you can understand how good it is is by wearing it yourself and testing it in your personal noisy haunts. I owned the AirPods Pro 2 before upgrading to the AirPods Pro 3, and I can say with confidence that the AirPods Pro 2 are still an exceptional pair in the current year, and will be for years to come. The noise-canceling is in a class of its own; it can make most noisy soundscapes around you so quiet, you might forget you're there.

Beyond that, they are just a wonderful pair of earbuds in almost every way. They fit well, they sound incredible, they have solid battery life, and they have the best transparency mode in the industry, in my humble view. The only real downside to them is that you lose some of their functionality on Android. You'll love them to death as long as you have an iPhone.