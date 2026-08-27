5 Android Phones That Outperform The OnePlus 15

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By now, you may have heard the news already: the OnePlus brand is leaving the US, seemingly for good. It comes as a shock to many. OnePlus exploded onto the market in 2014 as a budget "flagship killer," then gradually morphed into just another flagship, though a good one. It managed to hold its own among the titanic Apple, Samsung, and Google brands it had to compete with. So now the question is what happens to people who bought a OnePlus phone, and for our purposes, any better alternatives if you had your eyes on OnePlus's final release in the US, the OnePlus 15?

Here's the trouble with that question: the OnePlus 15 is running what is currently the fastest Android chipset on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. We're waiting on the imminent release of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, but until then, what is often the case is that phones that "outperform" the OnePlus 15 are running the exact same chip — meaning performance differences likely come down to other difficult-to-measure factors, like what clock speed the chip is run at, how the software is optimized, how efficient the cooling is, and so on. Our baseline metric for "outperform" is primarily synthetic benchmarks, though since those don't accurately reflect real everyday usage, we want to look at other advantages. Better hardware, better software, you name it. The following five phones would make potent alternatives to the OnePlus 15.