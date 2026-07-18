OnePlus Is Leaving The US Behind – So What Happens To Your Phone?

After more than a decade of trying to compete against Samsung and Apple (and others), Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is finally ending its efforts in several global markets. The company recently confirmed that it will no longer release new products in North America (U.S. and Canada), and Europe, essentially bringing an end to the OnePlus story in the U.S. While a Bloomberg report had suggested that it would exit India as well, OnePlus has issued a press note confirming that its current India operations remain unaffected.

While this marks the end of the road for future OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches in the U.S., the company said it will continue to support existing customers for the foreseeable future. This means, the company will honor its warranty commitments and issue regular software updates and security patches to all eligible devices. For OnePlus smartphones, this also means users will be able to witness the planned transition from the current OxygenOS platform to Oppo's ColorOS platform.

OnePlus' withdrawal from North America, however, will also mark the end of the OnePlus community in the region. The company has confirmed that it will close the North American community website and app on August 16, 2026. After that time, users will not be able to access discussions and user generated content. To carry forward the discussions from the closed community, OnePlus will open a Discord channel so that longtime members can remain in touch. However, this will not be an official support channel for OnePlus.