The OnePlus 8T+ 5G differences end at T-Mobile network lock

There’s a version of the OnePlus 8T available at T-Mobile USA that’s different from the OnePlus 8T we’ve reviewed. The one we’ve reviewed is called OnePlus 8T, or OnePlus 8T 5G. The T-Mobile version is called OnePlus 8T+ 5G, and it has the same physical hardware as the non-plus version. The difference is in the software.

The OnePlus 8T+ 5G is the version of the device that’s “optimized” to work with T-Mobile 5G spectrum. It is not clear at this time whether a OnePlus 8T purchased from OnePlus would work T-Mobile USA (or eventually Sprint) coverage beyond low-band 5G. The OnePlus 8T+ 5G sold by T-Mobile USA will not have any more access to mmWave 5G than the OnePlus 8T sold unlocked by OnePlus.

The OnePlus 8T works with 5G radio bands N2 (1.9 GHz), N5 (850 MHz), N25 (2.5 GHz), N41 (1.9 GHz), N66 (1.7 GHz), N71 (600 Mhz). T-Mobile USA has access to N71, N41, N260, and N261.

The T-Mobile bands n260 (39 GHz) and n261 (28 GHz) would not work on the OnePlus 8T purchased from OnePlus, nor would they work on the OnePlus 8T+ 5G purchased from T-Mobile. T-Mobile claims that the OnePlus 8T+ 5G will work with “T-Mobile’s 600 MHz 5G and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum.”

As such, the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 8T 5G is different from the OnePlus unlocked version in that one way: the lock. There are no physical differences in the devices – unless T-Mobile sneaks up on us and offers a BRIGHT PINK edition, which could be pretty neat.

T-Mobile USA also gives users a deal if they sign up for a contract, so you’ll feel like you’re getting the device for cheaper: “Plus, both new and existing T-Mobile customers get it for half off via 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line. The new 5G smartphone will be available for pre-order Friday, October 16, and in stores on October 23.”