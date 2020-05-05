OnePlus 8 unlocked and Verizon models differ in more than just 5G

Back in the days, OnePlus’ product story was so much simpler with one or at most two models to choose from that’s consistent in all markets. Now those in the US have a few decisions to make, although Verizon subscribers have not much choice in the matter anyway. That, however, also presents some problems because the differences between the unlocked OnePlus 8 5G and the Verizon-locked OnePlus 8 5G UW go beyond the 5G bands they use. They also need to have different cases.

You might be surprised that these two models would actually be physically different especially since they look virtually the same. Unfortunately for those who found out the hard way, that’s not the case and OnePlus’ cheaper cases for unlocked phones won’t fit Verizon’s model. That means OnePlus 8 5G UW will have to purchase the carrier’s more expensive options or try to look for a legit third-party case.

The problem, it turns out, is exactly the 5G hardware. The Verizon model adds an mmWave antenna that, in turn, pushed down the location of the volume just a bit to make room. Even the slight difference in position makes a huge difference when it comes to compatibility with cases.

PhoneArena also reminds users of what they will be missing out with this whole 5G situation. Despite the phones having dual SIM card slots, they can only support one SIM card anyway. That’s mostly because the current breed of 5G modems still doesn’t have support for dual SIMs, much like how 4G also started out years ago.

This current situation could lead to a bit of confusion when it comes to OnePlus 8 phones. The more affordable price tag of the unlocked model might have some unexpected surprises for those who will then try to get it activated under Verizon because of a lack of that mmWave antenna. Verizon subscribers, on the other hand, won’t be able to get away with buying a cheaper case for an unlocked OnePlus 8 because it just won’t fit.