Android Just Lost A Major Player: Why OnePlus Leaving The USA Matters

At a time when flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and HTC were priced at north of $600, a new and upcoming brand decided to completely disrupt the market. Nobody had heard of OnePlus until April 2014, when the brand announced its first smartphone — the OnePlus One. It came with a flagship Snapdragon chipset, a massive display, and an enthusiast-friendly OS all for $299. OnePlus undercut its competition by more than 50 percent, which meant that enthusiasts were flocking to buy the phone — except everyone couldn't. Whether it was due to supply chain constraints or another of CEO Carl Pei's genius marketing ploys, OnePlus would only sell its first phone to those with an invite. Despite the hurdles, OnePlus ended up moving more than 1.5 million units of the OnePlus One in just a year — a phenomenal number for a new brand.

Top-of-the-line specifications at a price that was unheard of before — this became the mantra OnePlus followed for years to come. Whether it was the mid-range OnePlus X that followed or the successor to the OG (the OnePlus 2), the brand's devices became synonymous with value-for-money phones that offered the best bang for your buck. Over the years, the company made a place for itself alongside the big names in carrier stores in the U.S. I still vividly remember how OnePlus would give you a brand-new phone for destroying your existing one from a different brand. Despite these highs, 12 years after launch, OnePlus has wound up its operations in the U.S. The brand will no longer sell its phones in the country, and here's why it's a huge deal for consumers.