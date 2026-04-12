iPhone Users Should Envy These 10 Features On Chinese Phones

Apple's iPhone devices have traditionally been considered to be the pioneers of new and improved technology. Whether it's the first ever 64-bit processor on the iPhone 5S or the fingerprint scanner for biometric unlocking on the same phone, Apple has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge tech on its devices. Not to forget, the iPhone 7 Plus was among the first phones to make dual-camera setups mainstream for portrait and zoom photography. While this trend still holds true to a certain extent, the latest example being the square front camera sensor on the iPhone 17 series, it seems like Apple is lagging in terms of shipping the latest and greatest features, especially when compared to some Chinese flagships.

From the latest silicon-carbon battery tech, resulting in phones with more battery life than the iPhone 17 Pro, to massive one-inch camera sensors with variable apertures and longer zoom ranges, Chinese brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei seem miles ahead in terms of raw hardware. These advancements contribute significantly to the user experience, resulting in a superior phone across many aspects. We've found 10 such features on Chinese flagships that iPhone users will definitely envy. Notably, we've made it a point to only include features that make a tangible difference when using your phone daily. After all, that's what matters. Numbers that simply beef up the spec-sheet wouldn't make a difference to the average consumer.