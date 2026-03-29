5 Android Phones With More Battery Life Than The iPhone 17 Pro
Though the base iPhone 17 received several quality-of-life upgrades this time around, including finally adding a 120Hz ProMotion display — those who are looking for the best of the best should be eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro. It packs in a faster SoC, a better camera system, and several under-the-hood changes that make it a better pick for creative professionals. Consequently, it also has one of the best batteries — not just in Apple's lineup, but across all smartphones.
The iPhone has never had the biggest battery on paper, but since Apple has control over both its hardware and software, it's been able to push every bit out of its technical specifications. Apple's in-house A-series chips for iPhones work very well with its operating system — iOS. Add to that the fact that Apple only releases a couple of new smartphones every year, and it's not surprising to see why iPhones tend to fare extremely well in terms of efficiency.
According to Apple, the iPhone 17 Pro has a battery capacity of 4,252 mAh, while the larger model boasts a 5,088 mAh battery. In our review of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we ended the day with plenty of battery to spare. If you're shopping for peak endurance, though, you can do better if you turn to the Android side. Here are five Android devices that have the iPhone 17 Pro beat in battery life. It's worth noting that a few of the picks aren't officially sold in the United States.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
For many U.S. shoppers, Samsung is what pops up when an iPhone alternative is mentioned, so it would be only fair to compare the Galaxy S26 Ultra to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both are enormous phones, and while technically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a slightly smaller battery at 5,000 mAh, it goes neck and neck with the iPhone. There's also the advantage of it being a newer phone, with a recent, more efficient processor.
A comprehensive battery test carried out by YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss showed how the Galaxy S26 Ultra narrowly beat the iPhone 17 Pro Max in battery endurance. An aspect where it does come out ahead more noticeably is charging speed. While the iPhone bumped its maximum charging speed to 40W, the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers up to 60W. You will still need to source your own charging adapter, since neither of the devices comes with one out of the box.
Though the Galaxy S26 Ultra needs a few camera upgrades, it does well in other areas. It's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It features an industry-first Privacy Display, offers a useful suite of AI features, and comes with the highly customizable One UI skin. Though it technically supports 25W wireless charging, there seem to be compatibility issues with third-party chargers. The phone starts at $1,299 and is the only modern flagship that comes with a stylus built in.
OnePlus 15
Compared to Apple's or Samsung's smartphones, OnePlus' offerings haven't been as safe or predictable in their approach — but a few things have always been true about its flagships. OnePlus' forte has always been delivering the best-performing phones for the price. Its phones have also excelled when it comes to battery and charging technology. Despite being a touch smaller at 6.78 inches, the OnePlus 15 absolutely decimates the raw battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It packs in a mammoth 7,300 mAh battery that makes it one of the longest-lasting phones you can buy in the U.S.
Irrespective of where you choose to get your facts from, the OnePlus 15 stands out in the battery department. In our review of the OnePlus 15, we reported exceptional battery life. Even after heavy mixed usage with gaming, GPS navigation, and even reverse wireless charging, the phone ended the day with 25% of juice left. When the time comes to finally charge it, it takes around 45 minutes to hit 100%.
For a starting price of $899, the OnePlus 15 comes with a SuperVOOC fast charger in the box, capable of delivering up to 80W. Globally, the phone can be charged with up to 120W of power. It also supports up to 50W wireless charging. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and can be bumped to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space for $100 more.
Oppo Find X9 Pro
For the past few generations, Oppo's flagships have been focusing heavily on the camera front. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is no different — it features 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide sensors, in addition to a 200-megapixel telephoto lens. It earned a five-star rating in Digital Camera World's review, which did a deep dive into its camera performance. However, another aspect that the Find X9 Pro excels at is its battery. Like the OnePlus 15, it uses a high-density silicon-carbon battery. At 7,500 mAh, it offers a battery that's 50% bigger than the one found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which trades blows with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, according to NanoReview. The phone comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It's powered by ColorOS 16, which is very similar in form and function to OxygenOS. Being sister brands with OnePlus, you also get the same excellent SuperVOOC charging speeds of up to 80W with the included charger in the box.
When converted, the Find X9 Pro costs somewhere around $1,300. Unfortunately, the device isn't officially sold in the U.S., but it is available in select markets like Europe, India, China, and Singapore. If you do plan on importing it, be sure to cross-check which carriers support it. If you're okay with compromising a bit on camera performance, the OnePlus 15 essentially offers a very similar battery and software experience while costing less.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max
Xiaomi doesn't shy away from taking inspiration from a certain smartphone giant, so when the company used the same suffixes in its new flagship, it didn't really come as a surprise to anyone. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is as feature-packed as a modern smartphone can get. It even sports a secondary OLED screen on the rear, which can be used to display just about anything. Internally, it's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The phone offers a triple camera system, consisting of a wide, ultrawide, and telephoto shooter.
With how packed to the brim the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is, it's tough to highlight a single aspect where it truly stands out — but its 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery is difficult to ignore. GSMArena tested the phone in great detail, where it fared extremely well in the battery department, ranking second only to the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max can also be charged quickly using its included 100W wired charger, and supports up to 50W of wireless charging.
It runs Xiaomi's custom HyperOS skin based on Android 16. Though the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is not available outside China, its impressive specifications make it a deserving candidate for this list. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which belongs to the same family, has wider availability but features a smaller battery capacity of 6,000 mAh.
OnePlus 15R
Every phone we've mentioned thus far comes with the highest-end internals available, but if you're not looking for the absolute best specs money can buy, the OnePlus 15R makes for a more sensible purchase. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which sits a notch below the 8 Elite Gen 5. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It's still a very capable device and can handle gaming just fine.
What is an upgrade over the OnePlus 15, though, is battery capacity. The 15R offers a slightly denser 7,400 mAh silicon-carbon battery. That makes it the phone with the biggest battery currently being sold in the U.S. In our review of the OnePlus 15R, however, we noticed it lasting just a touch shorter than its elder sibling, which is likely due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 being more efficient. Regardless, we concluded that the 15R can easily last for two days with moderate use. When it's time to plug it in, it charges pretty quickly with the bundled 55W charger. OnePlus' website does list support for 80W charging with an appropriate SuperVOOC-compatible adapter as well.
The phone has a larger display, measuring 6.83 inches. Like the OnePlus 15, it can also boost to 165Hz in supported games. It's powered by the same OxygenOS experience and has a camera system that gets the job done. At $699, it's tough to beat the performance and endurance that the OnePlus 15R offers.