5 Android Phones With More Battery Life Than The iPhone 17 Pro

Though the base iPhone 17 received several quality-of-life upgrades this time around, including finally adding a 120Hz ProMotion display — those who are looking for the best of the best should be eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro. It packs in a faster SoC, a better camera system, and several under-the-hood changes that make it a better pick for creative professionals. Consequently, it also has one of the best batteries — not just in Apple's lineup, but across all smartphones.

The iPhone has never had the biggest battery on paper, but since Apple has control over both its hardware and software, it's been able to push every bit out of its technical specifications. Apple's in-house A-series chips for iPhones work very well with its operating system — iOS. Add to that the fact that Apple only releases a couple of new smartphones every year, and it's not surprising to see why iPhones tend to fare extremely well in terms of efficiency.

According to Apple, the iPhone 17 Pro has a battery capacity of 4,252 mAh, while the larger model boasts a 5,088 mAh battery. In our review of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we ended the day with plenty of battery to spare. If you're shopping for peak endurance, though, you can do better if you turn to the Android side. Here are five Android devices that have the iPhone 17 Pro beat in battery life. It's worth noting that a few of the picks aren't officially sold in the United States.