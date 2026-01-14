4 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrades That Need To Happen

It's the start of the year, and that means new Android flagships are hitting the shelves, though the race hasn't quite reached the U.S. shores yet. Xiaomi and Vivo have unveiled their camera-centric warriors, but all eyes will be on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung's Ultra phones set new standards in the early days, but competition from the East has pushed the envelope in recent years. Even Google and Apple are going all-in on their cameras with hardware and software advancements.

The situation is pretty dire for Samsung from a competitive perspective, even though the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not a bad camera phone by any stretch of the imagination. If you look at the camera performance rankings compiled by DxOMark, Samsung is not even in the top 20. Apple makes multiple appearances, and so does Google. The rest of the places are occupied by the likes of Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. So, where does that leave Samsung?

Well, one can argue that camera tests are subjective, but that's not the whole picture. I've tested every single Samsung Ultra phone since the Galaxy S20 Ultra came out, and I can confidently say that Samsung has lost its imaging edge to the competition. It's quite odd, since Samsung has more control over the camera stack of its Galaxy S Ultra phones compared to any other brand on the planet. The company has been producing a wide array of ISOCELL series camera sensors for years, and makes its own signal processing hardware, too. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could revive Samsung's fortunes, though, if it were to make the following camera tweaks.