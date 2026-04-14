How Xiaomi's Dark Factory Robots Can Pump Out A Phone In Mere Seconds

Sci-fi promised us a world where robots would do the work of humans. That world, for good or bad, is already becoming reality. In Xiaomi's fully-automated smart factory in Changping, China — which officially launched in July 2024 — robots are building smartphones. The facility is designed to run around the clock with minimal human intervention and churns out 10 million flagship phones a year.

There are still a few humans on the payroll because some tasks, like supervision and maintenance, can't be done by robots yet, but Xiaomi boasts 81% automation across the whole production line. While Xiaomi's marketing hype claimed that the factory would make "one phone per second", this was a bit of an exaggeration. The real production rate is roughly one phone every 3.15 seconds over a full year, which is admittedly still pretty impressive.

This sort of operation is known as a "dark factory", a manufacturing term that describes facilities designed to operate with little or no human presence on the production floor. Dark factories are also known as "lights-out manufacturing" because you literally don't need to keep the lights on for robot workers. Xiaomi's factory is unusual because it's applying that concept to phones, which are notoriously fiddly to manufacture. After all, assembling small products with super-tight tolerances and consumer-ready looks is a much more difficult challenge than automating a more uniform process like moving boxes through a warehouse or stamping out large metal parts. Phones produced at the Changping plant include Xiaomi's MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip. Although the MIX Flip has been launched in international markets, neither model is officially available in the United States.