IBM's 8,000 Layoffs Reveal The Harsh Reality Of The AI Revolution

IBM has historically been at the frontier of computing, and it intends to do so in the age of AI. After making some of the world's most powerful supercomputers, the company is now working with CoreWeave to make an AI supercomputer. But the lean into an AI-first future also has a human cost. Talking to The Wall Street Journal, IBM chief Arvind Krishna recently revealed that the company is replacing the responsibilities of a "couple hundred human resources workers" with AI agents. IBM's decision reflects a broader pattern across the tech industry, where non-engineering roles are increasingly being offloaded to AI automation.

In IBM's case, the trade-off is a tad odd. With people in the HR department losing their jobs to AI tools, the company is instead hiring people across other departments — and in bigger numbers. "While we have done a huge amount of work inside IBM on leveraging AI and automation on certain enterprise workflows, our total employment has actually gone up, because what it does is it gives you more investment to put into other areas," Krishna was quoted as saying by The Journal.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, the IBM chief revealed that "he could easily see" roughly 30% of its 26,000 workers in back-office roles getting replaced by AI. The outlet estimates that close to eight thousand jobs will be affected as IBM expects to stop hiring for such roles. The shift to AI is said to automate chores such as verifying employment letters or workforce movement across departments. Simultaneously, IBM jas also added nearly 7,000 new heads to its workforce in the first quarter, mostly in technical roles. Such is the frenzy in the tech industry that Meta is paying hundreds of millions of dollars for top AI talent while firing other AI workers.