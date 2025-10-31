Meta Is Slashing Hundreds Of AI Jobs – Here's What's Going On

In mid-2025, Meta was offering pay packages in the $100-300 million range to AI researchers. The company even went as far as offering a compensation package allegedly valued at over a billion dollars to a single AI researcher, as Wired reported in July 2025. But there's a grim side to the AI frenzy, too. In October 2025, Meta confirmed to CNBC that it was laying off nearly 600 people from its AI division.

"Workers across Meta's AI infrastructure units, Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research unit (FAIR), and other product-related positions will be impacted," the outlet reported, citing an internal memo. The move is something of a shocker, considering the fact that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had committed to spending hundreds of billions of dollars to strengthen the company's position in the AI race in July.

I am one of the folks laid off by Meta yesterday. I am a new graduate joining on 8/18 (the same cohort as Jiaxun in the Meta AI Accelerate program), working on post training and evaluations for Meta AI Assistant. Welcome to DM me. My email is zhiwenowenjiang@gmail.com — Zhiwen (Owen) Jiang (@OwenZhiwen) October 23, 2025

Apparently, the company axed employees from its legacy AI development teams, sparing the recent superstar AI talent that was brought in with pay packages surpassing NBA athletes. It seems the company is consolidating its AI development efforts within the new Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) arm, which was established following the acquisition of ScaleAI.

Zuckerberg was reportedly unhappy with the progress made by Meta's AI teams, particularly with the low uptake of its Llama AI models in the developer community compared to rivals such as OpenAI's GPT, Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and Asian upstarts such as Deepseek. Interestingly, some of the folks who were let go were well-known AI researchers and quickly attracted numerous job proposals after posting on X about their exit from Meta.