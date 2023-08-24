Meta's Latest Llama AI Tool Can Fix Your Code Mistakes

After releasing generative AI models that can handle text content, audio, and translation, Meta has now turned its attention to code. The company has introduced Code Llama, a version of its large language model that is tailored specifically to coding. At its core, this model takes text prompts and turns them into code in the same way ChatGPT and DALL-E2 would respond if asked to write a few paragraphs or create an image, respectively.

Meta won't be the first player to push generative AI smarts into the world of coding. For example, Microsoft recently integrated GPT-4 capabilities into the GitHub Copilot system to assist developers. In April 2023, Google also pushed advanced reasoning and mathematical capabilities for its Bard AI, which allows it to assist with programming tasks like code generation. With Code Llama, Meta wants to let users generate original code and also get help with fixing their existing code.

"It has the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for developers and lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code," says Meta. Interestingly, the prompts given by users can either be in natural language or code snippets. Depending on the nature of the prompt, Code LLama can generate new code, act as some sort of auto-complete engine (like GitHub Copilot), and help resolve bugs. Right now, Code Llama supports some of the most common programming languages, including C++, Python, Javascript, and PHP.