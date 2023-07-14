Meta's New 'State-Of-The-Art' AI Image Generator Could Give DALL-E A Run For Its Money

AI efforts from Google and OpenAI have garnered a lot of attention in recent months, but Meta believes its new model could be one of the best available — at least when it comes to AI art generation, anyway. The company has just launched "CM3leon," which is pronounced "chameleon," an image generator that can transform text-prompts into pictures and vice-versa. According to a statement on the Meta website, CM3leon is "the first multimodal model trained with a recipe adapted from text-only language models." Because of this, Meta says the model achieves "state-of-the-art performance for text-to-image generation, despite being trained with five times less compute than previous transformer-based methods."

In simple terms, you can use the new tool to create new, complex, images from scratch or make edits to existing images. Edits can include turning summer into winter, changing the color of the sky, or anything else you can summarize with a prompt. As far as generated images go, the limit is your imagination. Users can also add a picture and ask the AI model questions about it, whether that's an inquiry about specific aspects of the photo, or even asking the model to create a detailed caption of the image in question. Other supported features include object-to-image, segmentation-to-image, and the addition of a "super resolution" stage that bumps up the resolution of created pictures.