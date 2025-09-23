DeepSeek AI Is Drastically Affecting The AI Industry - Here's How

The market cap of Nvidia is hovering over four trillion dollars, and a large chunk of it has to do with the fact that the company has a near-monopoly over the supply of GPUs, which are vital for AI training and processing. Yet, earlier this year, the company witnessed a record-breaking stock route surpassing half a trillion dollars. The market was spooked, and investors dumped AI stocks following the launch of an updated AI assistant by China's DeepSeek, an enigmatic company that first made waves with the arrival of its eponymous AI chatbot to challenge US-based AI giants such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Such is the frenzy, even among average users, that the app eclipsed ChatGPT and reached the summit of Apple's App Store in the US market. The demand was so high that the company temporarily had to restrict new users from onboarding. But the real money maker for AI upstarts such as DeepSeek, or even established names such as OpenAI, is the adoption by enterprises. And that's where DeepSeek has a fundamental leg-up, and a few crucial operational benefits that can

First, it's an open-source model, which means it is freely available for companies to modify and deploy to their specific needs. Second, the cost of deploying it, which is usually measured in terms of "AI tokens," is also dramatically lower than what companies would pay for rival AI products such as Gemini or ChatGPT. Additionally, it requires lower system resources to run, thanks to its unique architecture that activates far fewer parameters to perform a task. It's also faster and more affordable to train, both of which are crucial requirements for large-scale adoption.