Why The US Navy Has Banned The Use Of DeepSeek AI

Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm as a useful tool for almost every industry. The biggest name on the market right now is DeepSeek A.I., a chatbot developed by a Chinese startup that became the most downloaded app overnight, surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT. Despite its popularity and pressure it's putting on American companies developing their own AI chatbot, the U.S. Navy has essentially ordered every member in its service to avoid downloading or using the app. CNBC reported that on January 24, 2025, the Navy emailed its members about its "potential security and ethical concerns associated with the model's origin and usage."

DeepSeek A.I. is open sourced, so any developer can use it, and the Navy has a strict rule against such software. The Navy isn't completely against A.I. In fact, the U.S. military has some rather scary A.I. applications, but officials are vehemently opposed to open-source applications, especially from Chinese sources. The Navy has a directive that says, "Commercial AI language models are not recommended for operational use cases until security control requirements have been fully investigated, identified and approved for use within controlled environments."

As evidenced by TikTok being banned in the U.S., the government views China as a leading threat to cyber security. So much so that the U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. are introducing a bill to the House of Representatives that would ban DeepSeek A.I. from being downloaded on government devices. The U.S. isn't the only country looking to ban the A.I. model, though.

