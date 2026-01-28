China's EV Companies Are Doing A Lot More Than Building Cars

While the world's second most populous country never truly established itself as a global leader in internal combustion engine vehicles, the rise of electric cars gave China a rare opportunity to reset the playing field — and it took it. This has even led to Elon Musk admitting China beating the U.S. to his EV vision. However, China's EV industry is defined not just by rapid growth, but by brutal competition.

Many of China's leading EV companies were never just automakers, and they are increasingly leaning on their roots in batteries, electronics, software, and energy to stay competitive. BYD is China's biggest electric car maker, but the company is also known for making smartphone and laptop parts, power semiconductors, energy storage systems, monorails, industrial equipment, and even a London bus.

Xiaomi is another giant, best known for producing everything from smartphones and wireless earbuds to air fryers, vacuum cleaners, CyberOne humanoid robots, rice cookers, and the Cyberdog robot dog. Geely, a company initially founded to make refrigerator parts, follows a similar path, operating far beyond cars with businesses that include satellites, CaoCao robotaxis, and even Aerofugia flying cars.