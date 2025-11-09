GM's Factory Zero Is Going Dark – Which Car Models Will Be Affected?

As uncertainty continues to dog many quarters of the automobile industry, the caginess of the market is being felt by many manufacturers. That includes the major multi-brand owner, General Motors, which announced on October 29, 2025, some significant changes to operations at several U.S. production facilities, and the layoff of thousands of employees in Michigan, Tennessee, and Ohio. Among those facilities is GM's Factory ZERO, which, for the past several years, has served as the manufacturer's central hub for the assembly of several of the company's full-size electric vehicles.

Factory ZERO had already endured a round of 280 layoffs as recently as September, with GM pulling the plug on several production shifts at that time. It seems those layoffs — initially dubbed temporary by the company — were only the beginning, and the automaker is now set to lay off an additional 1,200 employees from its EV epicenter. The shutdown will affect production of popular models like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, as well as both the pickup and SUV versions of the GMC HUMMER EV, and the SlashGear-approved Cadillac ESCALADE IQ.

GM (via NBC News) has claimed that the moves were made, "In response to slower near-term EV adoption and an evolving regulatory environment," later adding that, "GM remains committed to our U.S. manufacturing footprint," despite the closures. However, in a seemingly related move, GM also announced the elimination of an additional 550 jobs at its Ultium battery cell facility in Ohio.