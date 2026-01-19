Elon Musk Admits China Is Beating America To His EV Vision

On the Peter R. Diamandis podcast on YouTube, Elon Musk said, "It seems like China listens to everything I say and does it." Although he did backtrack almost immediately and conceded, "or they're just doing it independently". Whether Musk wants to take credit for China's innovation or not, he clearly recognizes that China is surging ahead in electric vehicle (EV) production. "They're making vast numbers of electric cars," he said.

In 2025, China produced over 70% of global EVs, far ahead of other regions. EVs made by the Chinese manufacturer BYD outsold Tesla in 2025, making it now the biggest seller of EVs. BYD produced 2.25 million battery electric cars last year, compared to 1.64 million produced by Tesla. Although BYD's domestic sales were lower than in previous years – likely due to a saturated home market – its focus on worldwide sales to markets like the U.K., Brazil, and Mexico means the numbers are still rising. In the same interview, Musk said that switching to battery power — for everything, not just EVs — is the answer to increasing energy delivery in the U.S.

This is because batteries allow electricity to be stored during low-demand periods and released during peak demand, making better use of the power system's existing capacity and increasing the total amount of energy that can be delivered over the course of a year. Tesla produces the Megapack, a battery storage system that the company claims will "make sustainable energy more accessible and affordable". Again, China is ahead of the game. Musk remarked that China has a "really massive battery pack output". He's not wrong. China is by far the world's largest producer of lithium-ion batteries, both for electric vehicles and large storage applications.