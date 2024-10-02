What Percentage Of Solar Panels Are Made In China?

Thanks to the massive increase in the popularity of solar power across the U.S. over the past several years, solar panels are becoming an increasingly common sight across the country. Given how popular solar power has become, it would make sense for U.S. based solar companies to manufacture at least some of these panels in the country. The truth, however, is that as of 2024 — as per data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) — more than 80% of global solar panel production happens in China.

Today, China is home to the world's top 10 suppliers of solar manufacturing equipment, and the country's massive investments into the field have contributed to the overall cost of various types of solar cells coming down by up to 80% by IEA estimates. While China enjoys the typical advantages of a middle-income country — including a large labor pool and relatively lower wages — the country has also benefited from favorable policies formulated by the government. These policies ensured that, in 2021 alone, China exported more than $40 billion worth of solar equipment to the world.

China today is so far ahead in the solar game that the country will likely continue to dominate this space well into 2025 and beyond. In fact, based on China's planned and under-construction solar-related projects, the country's share in the global production of crucial solar panel components like polysilicon, ingot, and wafers may exceed 95%.

