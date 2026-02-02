5 Android Phones That Are More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 may be the flagship device Google uses to showcase Android to the world, but it's far from the most powerful smartphone on the market — even excluding Apple's beefiest iPhone 17 Pro Max. Google relies on Tensor, the company's own custom silicon, to power the Pixel. That allows the search giant to pack its phones with more AI processing, but the Tensor series has never stacked up all that well against the best chips from more established manufacturers like Qualcomm. Even at the time of its release in August of last year, it was getting lapped in performance by heavy hitters released even earlier in 2025.

With that in mind, it wasn't hard to round up a few of the Android phones that anyone shopping for the most powerful smartphone in early 2026 should consider before settling on the Pixel 10. This comparison looks at the standout specs for each phone rather than considering them holistically, and does not take price into account, but simply compares key performance-related specs.

Many consumers will, of course, find value in sacrificing certain specs for a lower price, even if it means a less powerful smartphone. But if power's what you're after, look no further. From some of the phones against which the Pixel 10 was primarily competing at launch to Chinese phones that are making it look downright outdated, and even one phone so powerful that it comes with the world's first liquid cooling solution in a mobile handset, there are plenty of powerful handsets to consider.