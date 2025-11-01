This Cheap Android Phone Looks Near-Identical To The Latest iPhone, But We're Still Not Falling For It

Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have been in the business for over a decade. Today, they are among the world's top five smartphone brands, just behind Samsung and Apple. While popular in Asia, however, these brands have never found a stable footing in the U.S. market. Xiaomi phones are not sold in the U.S., with some arguing that these brands just make cheap iPhone knockoffs.

Now, there is some merit to the claim, given how many of these brands' products mimic several design aspects of the iPhone and even use similar-looking software and UI elements. Yet while some may have the impression that these devices look and feel like the iPhone but could never match the original in terms of capability, Chinese smartphone brands have leveled up in terms of their engineering and software abilities over the past decade. All of these brands can — and have — made smartphones that can rival the best Apple and Samsung phones. Many do, however, look a whole lot like the iPhone.

Take, for example, Xiaomi's flagship smartphone for 2025-26: the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Despite being quite a capable phone in itself, the Apple inspiration is unmissable. Right from the design and naming scheme down to the company's decision to announce these phones on September 9, 2025 — the same day as the iPhone 17 series was announced globally — there is no mistaking the Apple influence. Is the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max really a cheap iPhone knock-off, as the title of this article suggests? Let's investigate.