Who Owns Nothing Technology & Are Its Products Any Good?
"Everything is so passionless about technology." The words of Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, in an interview with Wired. If his name rings a bell, it's probably because he co-founded OnePlus over a decade ago. Nothing emerged in 2020, but don't mistake this for a solo passion project. The company has received support and investment from big industry players. Players like Google Ventures, Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, to name a few.
Now, despite the name, Nothing Technology is very much something. It is a London-based consumer tech company trying to put inspiration back into gadgets. The company wants to make tech fun again by using its devices to show the world how. If you also think there's been a predictability and monotony that comes with black rectangles and plastic, then Nothing might be for you.
A trademark of the company so far has been its transparency, literally. Nothing phones, earbuds, and now headphones are clear, with internal components on display. Aesthetics aside, Pei's company isn't just here to look clear and different. Nothing wants to take on Apple in the US, especially. But how far has it come? And are its products any good? Let's find out.
The tech brand that's anything but empty
The company officially launched its first product in 2021. These were the really lightweight and transparent Ear (1) earbuds. They came at a low price tag of $99. Then came the Phone (1), which can best be described as a mid-range Android phone with a twist. The twist is something known as the Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface is a light grid on the back of all Nothing phones. It lights up for notifications, calls, and other alerts. All the sound effects of the phone have a Glyph pattern that syncs with the lighting. It's a great addition if the point of your brand is to make people care about smartphones again.
The Phone (2) improved on its predecessor with a better processor and design. Though it came at double the cost of the first, it edged closer to flagship status. The company also had a budget-friendly option with the Phone (2a). More Earbuds followed with the Ear Stick and Ear (2) line.
Nothing added a few more to its already interesting product line this year. The company released the Phone (3a) Pro in March. Now, it has followed that up with the Nothing Phone (3) and the Nothing Headphone (1). The headphones are particularly fascinating, being the first of their kind from the company. It has a unique design (transparent, of course), decent sound quality, and the option of wired or wireless use. So, if you're willing to sacrifice the more popular brands, Nothing has great, affordable gadget options.