Who Owns Nothing Technology & Are Its Products Any Good?

"Everything is so passionless about technology." The words of Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, in an interview with Wired. If his name rings a bell, it's probably because he co-founded OnePlus over a decade ago. Nothing emerged in 2020, but don't mistake this for a solo passion project. The company has received support and investment from big industry players. Players like Google Ventures, Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, to name a few.

Now, despite the name, Nothing Technology is very much something. It is a London-based consumer tech company trying to put inspiration back into gadgets. The company wants to make tech fun again by using its devices to show the world how. If you also think there's been a predictability and monotony that comes with black rectangles and plastic, then Nothing might be for you.

A trademark of the company so far has been its transparency, literally. Nothing phones, earbuds, and now headphones are clear, with internal components on display. Aesthetics aside, Pei's company isn't just here to look clear and different. Nothing wants to take on Apple in the US, especially. But how far has it come? And are its products any good? Let's find out.