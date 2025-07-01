Nothing Phone (3) Hands-On: Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder, I Guess

Ever since Nothing hit the scene, I have found its products to be at the very least interesting and at the very best great. One of the foundational principles of the company is its exquisite taste in design. This was evident from the first set of earbuds that hit the shelves. Nothing's transparent design has been lovely to behold. Then 2025 happened.

Don't get me wrong; it's not like Nothing took a (major) turn for the worse. But when I reviewed the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, I noted that the back of the phone, while still retaining its transparent roots, sported a massive round camera bump that didn't seem to do anything except account for the camera modules. Previously, everything Nothing did from a hardware and software standpoint had purpose. That didn't seem to be the case with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro's camera bump. The Nothing Headphone (1) that I reviewed also sports a divisive design, evocative of a 1980s cassette tape. Whether or not you like the design is decidedly a matter of opinion. It's definitely...a design.

Finally, we have the Nothing Phone (3), and it is definitely...you know...a phone. Keeping in mind I have only spent an hour with this device, I have some initial gut reactions. I'm hopeful that perhaps the design might grow on me, but I'll have to spend a lot more time with the phone before I can figure that out. Here's what you'll get if you pick one up.