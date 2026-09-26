These Once-Common Sedans Have Nearly Disappeared From The Streets

The Ford Crown Victoria is one of the most instantly recognized vehicles ever produced. Most people, even those with no automotive knowledge, can instantly recognize one just by its amber running lights. Whether used as a taxi cab, patrolling the streets with law enforcement, used in government fleets, or even purchased in civilian spec, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone unfamiliar with this full-size sedan.

Riding on the Panther platform, which Ford first introduced in 1979, the Crown Victoria name was used to denote the top trim of the then-new LTD. A few years later in 1983, Ford shuffled their lineup, introducing the smaller LTD sedan (replacing the Granada) and the full-size LTD Crown Victoria. Buyers would have to wait until 1991 for Ford to introduce the Crown Victoria we all know for better or worse.

Featuring styling inspired by the futuristic Ford Taurus, the Crown Victoria arrived to directly rival Chevrolet's Caprice. It introduced buyers to the 4.6L SOHC V8 engine, which would remain the sole engine choice for the Crown Vic, Mercury Grand Marquis, and Lincoln Town Car until the platform's discontinuation in 2011. Aside from a minor facelift in 1998, the Crown Victoria remained almost entirely unchanged. This made it incredibly popular for fleets, as it kept parts and maintenance costs low. Even over a decade later, some police agencies still use the Crown Victoria, preferring it over modern alternatives.