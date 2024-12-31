What Does TRD Mean On Toyota Vehicles?

Initialisms have frequently been used in the names of vehicle and to designate trim levels for decades. Examples include T/A, short for Trans Am; ST (Sports Technologies) tacked on the names of Ford cars; NISMO for Nissan Motorsports; and the legendary Pontiac GTO muscle car, a name derived from the Italian, Gran Turismo Omologato, and borrowed from the ultra-rare Ferrari 250 GTO.

Toyota's TRD is one of the more famous car badges seen on the road today. The company uses the acronym on a variety of vehicles from sporty sedans to off-road-capable trucks and SUVs. The TRD badge proudly displayed on Toyota's most capable models stands for Toyota Racing Development.

Toyota began its motorsports division as early as 1957 under the Toyota Sports Corner, or TOSCO, banner the same year that Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. was established in Hollywood, California. The automaker established Toyota Racing Development, U.S.A., Inc. as an avenue to improve the performance of its production cars in 1979. However, even before that, TRD was the company's factory-backed racing division that evolved from TOSCO.

