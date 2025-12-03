Why Police Departments Still Use The Aging Ford Crown Victoria

When you think of Ford's most iconic vehicles, there are some seriously historic names that come to mind. There's the Model T, the Model A, the Mustang, the Bronco, and the F-series pickup, just to name a few. Another that should be listed among those greats is the Crown Victoria — particularly the versions built on Ford's amazing Panther Platform. For the Crown Vic, its legend actually comes less from civilian use and more from its decades of service as America's de facto law enforcement vehicle.

The silhouette of the Crown Victoria, the profile of its headlights, and even the sound of its V8 engine at full song have been embedded into the minds of American motorists since the late 1980s. But the car's impact isn't just remembered by civilians; the Crown Victoria was, and is still revered by police departments across the country. That's why you'll still find them in service today, more than 14 years after the last one rolled off the assembly line.

The Crown Victoria was already considered an ancient vehicle when Ford stopped production back in 2011, so why then is it still being used today in the mid-2020s? Quite simply because the Crown Vic is one of the most durable police vehicles of all time. Everything that makes the car so antiquated, also makes it excel when it comes to taking punishment and then easily being put back on the road.