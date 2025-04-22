Which Ford SUV Do Police Use In North America? (And How Fast Can It Go?)

Police vehicle sales have been a small but impactful part of Ford's business. The Blue Oval and law enforcement go back over a hundred years, with the Oakland, California, Police Department among the first agencies to standardize their fleet under one brand. By the 1950s, the automaker began offering a specialized package that made street vehicles better suited for the rigors of police work.

Ford's police cars have always mirrored the models sold to the public. The LTD Crown Victoria entered agency work in the early 1980s, transitioning to the Crown Victoria as the model became its own nameplate in 1992. The departure of the "Crown Vic" from Ford's lineup after 2012 saw the Ford Taurus take over patrol duties. The company's decision to mostly abandon passenger vehicle production (except the Mustang) meant Ford police vehicles would take on an SUV configuration after the 2019 departure of the Taurus from the lineup.

Today, the Ford police vehicle most likely to appear in your rearview mirror is the Explorer, which is dubbed the Police Interceptor Utility when configured for law enforcement. The company also makes the Expedition Special Service Vehicle (SSV), and the Mustang Mach-E is making its way into departments.

