Why Do Michigan State Police Cars Have A Stop Sign On The Hood?

The Michigan State Constabulary (now the Michigan State Police) was initially created in April of 1917 (during World War I) but was only meant to serve as a "temporary, wartime emergency force" while National Guard members were fighting overseas. In March of 1919, the Constabulary became the permanent, peace-time Michigan State Police (MSP). During those early days, horses were used as standard patrol "vehicles" until they were replaced in 1924 with Harley-Davidson motorcycles (which have since been frequently used by numerous police departments in the U.S.), a full five years before they started using marked patrol cars (in 1929).

Unless you're from Michigan, the first image that probably comes to mind when you think of a stop sign on the hood of one of these cars is probably the ubiquitous red, eight-sided "stop sign" you see throughout the country, which, as one might expect, first appeared (in a different form) in Detroit, Michigan (aka Motor City) in 1915. But that's not at all what we're talking about here.

The "Stop – State Police" hood placard still used by the MSP is actually a replica (and an homage) to those once attached to the front fender of all of the department's motorcycles. In a move referred to as a "side stop," troopers would pull their motorcycles alongside a vehicle in order to get them to stop. When the driver looked out the window, they immediately saw the "Stop" sign before they ever saw the trooper, which made for easier identification.

