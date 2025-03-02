Why Do Michigan State Police Cars Have A Stop Sign On The Hood?
The Michigan State Constabulary (now the Michigan State Police) was initially created in April of 1917 (during World War I) but was only meant to serve as a "temporary, wartime emergency force" while National Guard members were fighting overseas. In March of 1919, the Constabulary became the permanent, peace-time Michigan State Police (MSP). During those early days, horses were used as standard patrol "vehicles" until they were replaced in 1924 with Harley-Davidson motorcycles (which have since been frequently used by numerous police departments in the U.S.), a full five years before they started using marked patrol cars (in 1929).
Unless you're from Michigan, the first image that probably comes to mind when you think of a stop sign on the hood of one of these cars is probably the ubiquitous red, eight-sided "stop sign" you see throughout the country, which, as one might expect, first appeared (in a different form) in Detroit, Michigan (aka Motor City) in 1915. But that's not at all what we're talking about here.
The "Stop – State Police" hood placard still used by the MSP is actually a replica (and an homage) to those once attached to the front fender of all of the department's motorcycles. In a move referred to as a "side stop," troopers would pull their motorcycles alongside a vehicle in order to get them to stop. When the driver looked out the window, they immediately saw the "Stop" sign before they ever saw the trooper, which made for easier identification.
The Michigan State Police has a fondness for the old ways
Some of MSP's first patrol cars were black and gold colored 1937 Ford Model 74s (which did not make our Top 10 list of most successful models in Ford history). And while the department stopped using motorcycles in 1942, they transferred over one unique feature. A larger version of the tried and true "Stop – State Police" sign used on the bikes was soon installed onto the hoods of automobiles around 1949.
At the time, these signs were really the only way people could recognize police vehicles because reflective materials wouldn't be used until 1954, and roof-mounted rotating beacon lights were even further off (1956). Theoretically, they simultaneously made law enforcement vehicles easier to identify when they were out on patrol and made civilians feel more at ease when one pulled up in a driveway.
The original black and gold scheme associated with the MSP stuck around until 1954, then a few things changed. First, the old colors were replaced with a much brighter powder, "Lake" blue that's still used today. Not long after the switch, patrol cars were given the nickname "Blue Goose," thanks to a popular commercial bus line that operated in the region. That same year, they also began using reflective door shields, which made vehicles easier to spot.
A tradition that still has a practical use
The plastic or plexiglass "Stop – State Police" hood placards were also handy as signage when troopers needed to block off intersections. While the placards are mostly ornamental today, they're kept for tradition and are still used to make patrol cars more visible.
Another oddity of MSP patrol cars is the singular, bright red "bubble" or "gumball" light on the roof, which has been in use since 1956. In fact, it's the only agency in the U.S. still using this type of light that was at one time on top of most police cars around the country. As it turns out, there's a very good reason they kept that old-timey light around.
According to the Michigan State Police (which, by the way, tests new vehicles each year to see which one is right for the demanding job), patrol vehicles with modern full overhead light bars not only accelerate slower than those with just a single overhead light but fuel savings is reduced due to the drag they create. Apparently, the shape of the round single light is more aerodynamic. Chock one up for tradition!