When Did Subaru Enter The US And What Was The First Model It Sold In The Country?

What makes a Subaru a Subaru? According to the auto manufacturer, love, but good luck finding that in the bill of materials. Still, it's undeniable that many people do love their Subaru, and the Japanese brand has taken on a special significance within American car culture. Of course, there are the models associated with road trips and adventures, like the Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, and Forester. You may remember oddities and icons like the Subaru BRAT, or the discontinued Baja pickup. But what was the first Subaru to make its way stateside, and when did it land in America?

Advertisement

Today, Subaru vehicles are associated with reliability, safety, and practicality. Known for their capable all-wheel drive systems and plenty of storage space, the most successful Subaru models are those capable of facilitating a mountain getaway as easily as they get the kids to and from soccer practice. Downsize to the WRX, and you'll find a community of thrill-seeking gearheads who love to rally and race. And, of course, Subarus still retain a special significance to the LGBTQ+ community, thanks to some savvy marketing from a few decades ago.

But earning that stellar reputation was an uphill battle. The earliest Subarus Americans could buy were far from the polished products that now fill ski resort parking lots. Instead, what honked its way onto roads in the waning days of the mid-20th century was a budget car that was plagued by safety issues. Let's take a road trip to look at the humble beginnings of this now-beloved car brand. Here's what you should know about the first Subaru model in the United States.

Advertisement