Volkswagen 75th Anniversary: What Was The First VW Sold In The US?

This Superbowl Sunday, Volkswagen's big, Beetle-focused advertising spot celebrates the auto manufacturer's 75th anniversary. It's titled, "An American Love Story," and reflects on the history of the German car company's place in American culture, from the original Type 1 Beetle to the much more sleek designs of the new 2025 ID. Buzz. Set to Neil Diamond's, "I Am, I Said," the commercial starts in black-and-white as it depicts the first Beetle shipped to America, then it becomes a montage demonstrating the symbolism Volkswagen's cars took on between the 1950s and 1970s. But what was the first VW sold in the United States?

Indeed, the first Volkswagen to make its way to American shores was the Beetle, officially known as the Type 1. During the first year it was available in America, 1949, Volkswagen notes that only two of the cars were sold. But within the next two decades, the car exploded in popularity, and in 1969 it developed the Beetle nickname. To this day, Volkswagen attributes the Beetle's popularity to a 1959 run of print advertisements drummed up by a New York agency which depicted a tiny Beetle with the caption, "Think small." As one of the most recognizable vehicles ever produced, the Beetle soon became a symbol of post-war America, especially the hippie movement of the '60s and '70s. Though it was discontinued in 2019, the Beetle remains a German symbol of American roads.