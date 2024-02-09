What's The Song In Volkswagen's Super Bowl 2024 Ad?

Volkswagen has released its new ad spot to be played during the 2024 Super Bowl this Sunday, February 11. The ad spot, created in cooperation with creative agency Johannes Leonardo, features a combination of dramatized footage of the first Volkswagen Beetle landing in the United States, followed by a montage of the vehicle's impact on the American lifestyle and pop culture, including TV clips of shows like "Herbie the Love Bug" and "The Simpsons."

All of this nostalgic footage is backed by a pop rock ballad with a distinctly nostalgic feeling to it. The song in question is "I Am... I Said" by veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. This song, originally released in 1971, was an autobiographical passion project by Diamond meant to convey the depths of his dreams as a performer and his emotional struggles.

It was also the song that earned Diamond his very first Grammy nomination, so to say it's got an impressive pedigree would be an understatement. It may not be the jolliest song to use in a car commercial, but it does mesh well with the heartfelt message that Volkswagen is trying to project.