What's The Song In Volkswagen's Super Bowl 2024 Ad?
Volkswagen has released its new ad spot to be played during the 2024 Super Bowl this Sunday, February 11. The ad spot, created in cooperation with creative agency Johannes Leonardo, features a combination of dramatized footage of the first Volkswagen Beetle landing in the United States, followed by a montage of the vehicle's impact on the American lifestyle and pop culture, including TV clips of shows like "Herbie the Love Bug" and "The Simpsons."
All of this nostalgic footage is backed by a pop rock ballad with a distinctly nostalgic feeling to it. The song in question is "I Am... I Said" by veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. This song, originally released in 1971, was an autobiographical passion project by Diamond meant to convey the depths of his dreams as a performer and his emotional struggles.
It was also the song that earned Diamond his very first Grammy nomination, so to say it's got an impressive pedigree would be an understatement. It may not be the jolliest song to use in a car commercial, but it does mesh well with the heartfelt message that Volkswagen is trying to project.
A fond look back
As the ad outlines, despite its foreign origins, Volkswagen has secured itself in the annals of both automotive and pop culture history. "'An American Love Story' is a heartfelt tribute to Volkswagen's enduring relationship with America," Rachael Zaluzec — Volkswagen of America's Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Brand Marketing — explains in a statement obtained by BusinessWire.
Even if you don't drive a Volkswagen vehicle yourself, the brand's logo, and especially the silhouette of the Beetle, are unmistakable pieces of American history. As we see in the ad's historical footage, the Beetle, as well as similarly iconic models like the classic "hippie bus" have been sighted at a multitude of major events like the Woodstock music festival, as well as in television and film. The brief clip of "The Simpsons" shows Bart invoking "Punch-Buggy" on Lisa, a road game for kids where you slug each other in the arm whenever you see a Beetle on the road.
"Over the last 75 years, our journey has woven into the fabric of this country, mirroring its spirit and evolution," Zaluzec continues. "With this short film, we are not just celebrating our history but also embracing a future of innovation and sustainability ... It's our way of saying 'thank you' to America for being a part of our story and an invitation to stick with us as we embark on exciting new chapters."