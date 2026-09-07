One Of The Most Capable Mid-Size Sedans You Can Get For Your Money Just Turned 50

While sales charts show that the crossover SUV has become the default choice for many American car buyers, the traditional mid-sized sedan is very much alive and well. The best family sedans on the market offer a combination of value, reliability, and fuel efficiency, and one nameplate rules the roost: the Honda Accord, a perennial favorite among everyday buyers and automotive journalists alike.

Strong sales numbers and widespread accolades are nothing new for Honda's mid-sized sedan, which turned 50 in June 2026. To celebrate, Honda released a photo featuring all 11 generations of the American-market Accord, spanning back to the model's debut in 1976. As you'd expect from a car that's been around that long, the Accord has evolved a lot since its introduction, going through different body styles and powertrain types before becoming the modern, technically advanced sedan that Honda builds today.

The Accord, like other Honda models, has won over generations of drivers with clean design, a reasonable price, great fuel economy, and a reputation for trouble-free ownership and a long lifespan. In some trims, the Accord also became an enthusiast favorite, packing both performance and a fun factor that's often unexpected from a front-drive, mainstream Japanese car of its type.