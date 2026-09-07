One Of The Most Capable Mid-Size Sedans You Can Get For Your Money Just Turned 50
While sales charts show that the crossover SUV has become the default choice for many American car buyers, the traditional mid-sized sedan is very much alive and well. The best family sedans on the market offer a combination of value, reliability, and fuel efficiency, and one nameplate rules the roost: the Honda Accord, a perennial favorite among everyday buyers and automotive journalists alike.
Strong sales numbers and widespread accolades are nothing new for Honda's mid-sized sedan, which turned 50 in June 2026. To celebrate, Honda released a photo featuring all 11 generations of the American-market Accord, spanning back to the model's debut in 1976. As you'd expect from a car that's been around that long, the Accord has evolved a lot since its introduction, going through different body styles and powertrain types before becoming the modern, technically advanced sedan that Honda builds today.
The Accord, like other Honda models, has won over generations of drivers with clean design, a reasonable price, great fuel economy, and a reputation for trouble-free ownership and a long lifespan. In some trims, the Accord also became an enthusiast favorite, packing both performance and a fun factor that's often unexpected from a front-drive, mainstream Japanese car of its type.
A track record of success
When the Accord first arrived in the mid-1970s, it wasn't actually a sedan but a two-door hatchback positioned above the Civic in Honda's lineup. The four-door sedan version of the Accord joined the lineup shortly after, soon becoming the model's most popular body style. While we most associate the Accord with four doors, Honda has also offered it in other body styles, including a sporty two-door coupe and even a station wagon.
The Accord has a long list of accomplishments, including being the first Honda manufactured in the United States and appearing on Car & Driver's 10-best list 40 times. In 2018, the then-new 10th-generation Accord was also named the North American Car of the Year. In 2026, after 50 years of sales, the Accord crossed the 15 million mark in cumulative cars sold in the U.S.
The Accord isn't just popular because of its legacy, though. In our review of the current-generation Honda Accord Hybrid, we found the car's combination of fuel efficiency, refinement, and interior space to be extremely impressive. It's a blend that sets the Accord apart from the competition and keeps the mid-size sedan relevant in a market that's become increasingly dominated by crossover SUVs.
More than just basic transportation
With an affordable price, roomy interior, and great fuel economy, the Accord's mainstream appeal is quite obvious. And while it's generally not a sporty model, some versions over the years have inherited more than a trace of Honda's motorsport and performance DNA. Internationally, this has included models like the H22A VTEC-powered Accord SiR of the 1990s and the K-series-powered Accord Euro R of the 2000s.
While the American market didn't get those high-performance, four-cylinder Accord models, we did get several Accords powered by Honda's powerful V6 engines, including the potent and venerable J35. The hottest of the V6 Accords were the two-door manual variants of the early 2010s, which could hit 60 mph in the mid-five-second range and run quarter-mile ETs in the low 14s.
The Accord would leave behind the V6 engine and the coupe body style beginning in 2018, but the car retained a distinct enthusiast appeal when optioned with the 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and six-speed manual transmission. Those two options were sadly dropped by the time the current 11th-gen Accord debuted for 2023, but the 10th-generation Accord remains one of the more revered modern family sedans for car enthusiasts.