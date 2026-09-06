4 Ways Sedans Beat SUVs Where It Really Matters

The SUV champions over the sedan in the U.S., now accounting for 52% of new vehicle sales in 2025, up from 46% in 2021 and 38% in 2016, according to GCBC. This makes sense in certain aspects because an SUV can be superior compared to sedans and other types of vehicles. For one, it is higher off the ground, it typically has more space, and it can go on terrains that most passenger cars can not.

People also love SUVs because they give you a more commanding position over the road, you see better, and can often place the car more easily into parking spots. Even though they can be quite big, they are also often boxy, which can also help you position them correctly. All in all, the sedan has a hard time competing with an SUV it the eye of the modern buyer, and as the trend is continuing, the gap is likely to widen.

This has also led many automakers to discontinue their sedans entirely. In 2025, we lost the Chevrolet Malibu, the Nissan Altima, Volvo's S60/S90, the Subaru Legacy, and the Acura TLX. Still, plenty of the reasons people flock to SUVs don't hold up, and a lot of common SUV myths are actually pretty exaggerated once you look closer, which is why we need to talk about the four ways sedans beat SUVs where it really matters.