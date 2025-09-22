13 Of The Fastest-Accelerating SUVs, Ranked By 0-60 Times

Discussing the fastest-accelerating SUVs seems perfectly ordinary as automakers of today are laser-focused on highlighting the sport aspect of the sport utility vehicle. A forefather of the modern SUV movement, the long-running Ford Explorer arrived in the early 1990s. In 1991, period testing revealed a 0-60 mph split of 10.4 seconds. In fairness, these Fords were powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6 producing just 155 horsepower.

Looking over our speedy SUVs listed below, you'll note that the slowest example hits 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds. Only one of these utility-ish rockets is naturally aspirated, another makes more than 1,000 hp, and eight of the 13 fastest accelerating SUVs don't even use gasoline. In other words, SUVs have come a long way when it comes to outright speed.

Lest you think that old Explorer was a better off-roader, know that, as of 2025, there is a battery-powered SUV that can go from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds, hit 10s in the quarter-mile, lope around trails with 15 inches of ground clearance, and wade through more than 3 feet of water. It's a good time to be alive for SUV fans, especially those who like to do their SUVing fast. To rank these models, we used multiple reputable sources for 0-60 mph splits and ordered them from slowest to fastest.