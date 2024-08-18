4 Longest-Running Ford Models Continuously Sold In The US

It'll come as no surprise to anyone that Ford Motor Company has a long history of making cars in the United States. Henry Ford built his first simple car, which was powered by a single cylinder gasoline engine of his creation and sat on four bicycle wheels, in 1896. The Ford Motor Company, founded in June 1903, sold its first car in July 1903. One of Ford's most important automobiles, the wildly successful Model T, began production in 1908. By 1913, workers on the moving assembly line at Ford's Highland Park factory could build a Model T in 90 minutes.

Ford discontinued Model T production in 1927. If the automaker had introduced new Model T generations and continued the nameplate to today, we'd undoubtedly be celebrating it as the longest running Ford model in history. In fact, it might have even beat out the longest running nameplate in the world — the Chevy Suburban!

Instead, we're taking a look at the Ford models that were introduced later and are still sold today. The Ford F-Series, which today spans an incredible 14 generations, is the longest running Ford model continuously sold in the U.S. The Ford Mustang came along in the 1960s and stayed with us until today. The 1990s saw the introduction of Ford SUVs with staying power like the Explorer and Expedition. Let's work our way backwards down this list.

