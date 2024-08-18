4 Longest-Running Ford Models Continuously Sold In The US
It'll come as no surprise to anyone that Ford Motor Company has a long history of making cars in the United States. Henry Ford built his first simple car, which was powered by a single cylinder gasoline engine of his creation and sat on four bicycle wheels, in 1896. The Ford Motor Company, founded in June 1903, sold its first car in July 1903. One of Ford's most important automobiles, the wildly successful Model T, began production in 1908. By 1913, workers on the moving assembly line at Ford's Highland Park factory could build a Model T in 90 minutes.
Ford discontinued Model T production in 1927. If the automaker had introduced new Model T generations and continued the nameplate to today, we'd undoubtedly be celebrating it as the longest running Ford model in history. In fact, it might have even beat out the longest running nameplate in the world — the Chevy Suburban!
Instead, we're taking a look at the Ford models that were introduced later and are still sold today. The Ford F-Series, which today spans an incredible 14 generations, is the longest running Ford model continuously sold in the U.S. The Ford Mustang came along in the 1960s and stayed with us until today. The 1990s saw the introduction of Ford SUVs with staying power like the Explorer and Expedition. Let's work our way backwards down this list.
The full-size Ford Expedition SUV
Ford introduced the full-size Expedition SUV for the 1997 model year. Based on the F-150 frame, and still one of the largest full-size SUVs you can buy, it dwarfed the 1997 Chevy Tahoe by offering three rows of seating, or 62.5 cubic-feet — 31.4 cubic-feet more than the Tahoe — of cargo capacity with both vehicles in two-row seating configuration.
When the 1997 Ford Expedition first arrived, it derived 230 horsepower from its 5.4-liter Triton V8. Today, the 2024 Expedition gets its power from the 400 horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. Ford recently upgraded the Expedition with the SYNC4 infotainment system featuring a 12-inch touchscreen on all trims. In addition, the Expedition Timberline got new skid plates and improved approach and departure angles to limit fascia scraping in rugged terrain.
The base model 2024 Ford Expedition XL STX, starting at $55,630, seats five people. The standard two-wheel-drive provides power to the rear wheels, but a four-wheel-drive system is available for an additional $3,000. The power folding third-row seat, available with the MAX configuration starting at the XLT trim, provides seating for up to eight people. The 2024 Expedition XLT MAX starts at $62,695 and includes triple-zone automatic temperature control and USB ports for the third-row seat.
The intrepid Ford Explorer
Following its introduction for the 1991 model year, the Ford Explorer has enjoyed some good years as well as some that should be avoided. Thankfully, the 2024 Ford Explorer, starting at $36,860 MSRP, ranks as one of the best and represents a highlight model year of the Explorer's sixth generation.
For the Explorer's first two decades, it featured the a body-on-frame construction borrowed from the Ford Ranger. That changed in 2011 when the Explorer foundation was switched to unibody construction. The newest Explorer still features unibody construction along with an updated front fascia, grille, tailgate, interior, and infotainment system.
The 2025 model is a refresh of the sixth-generation Explorer and starts at $39,755 for the Ford Explorer Active. The 2025 Explorer Active features the 300-horsepower 2.3L EcoBoost I4 engine backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel-drive is standard but four-wheel-drive is an option for an additional $2,000 upgrade.
The Ford Mustang needs no introduction
The newest Ford Mustang bears little resemblance to the inaugural 1965 Mustang which debuted at the 1964 New York World Fair. Ford didn't just use the opportunity to unveil the new Mustang line at the Ford Pavilion — convertible Mustang models were used to transport nearly 15 million visitors through the Magic Skyway, a ride designed by Walt Disney and staff.
The first Ford Mustangs — which were offered at a base price of $2,368, or about $24,000 in today's dollars — featured either an optional V8 power at a higher cost or an inline six-cylinder producing 101 horsepower. For comparison, the base 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback – which starts at $31,920 — is powered by an inline-four-cylinder 2.3L engine producing 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque.
While the price of the base-model Mustang has largely outpaced inflation, it includes an array of upgraded technology not available in 1964, not to mention over three times the horsepower. The base Mustang Fastback also comes with LED Projector Headlamps, dual power-adjustable side mirrors, sequential LED tail lights, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, and rear window defrost.
Ford F-Series pickup trucks
In a press release sent out at the end of 2023, Robert Kaffl, Ford Motor Company's director of U.S. sales proclaimed the Ford F-Series "the best-selling truck in the United States for the 47th consecutive year." However, the F-Series story began over 75 years ago — in 1948 – with the introduction of the Ford F-1 half-ton pickup truck.
Ford pickups have carried various model nomenclature, the iconic F-100 marked the series' second-generation in 1953, and the trucks themselves have certainly changed over the years. However, Ford's determination to keep the F-Series moniker makes it the longest running Ford model continuously (and currently) sold in the U.S.
The earliest Ford F-Series pickups were powered by a flathead V8. Over the years, engine upgrades have led us to the current version powering the base 2024 Ford F-150 XL with its $36,965 starting price. That engine, the 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, provides 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque thanks to dual overhead camshafts and twin turbochargers. Buyers looking for engine options that provide more power can choose from the 3.5L EcoBoost, with or without hybrid technology, and a naturally-aspirated 5.0L V8.