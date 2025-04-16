Are SUVs Safer Than Sedans? Here's What You Need To Know

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), with all other factors being equal, a larger and weightier automobile offers a greater buffer of safety than a compact, lighter vehicle. You see, the greater the amount of space between the grille and the front seats, the better, as it offers more material for absorbing frontal impacts. Additionally, full-size SUVs that frequently tip the scales between 5,300 and 6,000 pounds, don't come to an immediate halt during an impact, but are carried forward by momentum, reducing the amount of force on occupants inside.

Advertisement

The differences between SUVs and sedans in terms of safety goes even further, if you consider visibility and each vehicle's capability. For example, due to the increased ride height, generally an SUV driver gets a more advantageous point of view. In contrast, as sedans sit lower to the ground, some aspects of the surrounding area may be obscured. While some sedans offer all-wheel drive, it's more common in SUVs, which can offer extra traction when traversing difficult road conditions.

Fortunately, several advancements in automotive safety like surround view camera technology, driver assistance systems, and more comprehensive air bag coverage have made SUVs and sedans safer. Many advanced features like lane departure detection and collision avoidance utilize a combination of cameras, and sensors to monitor when a driver is drifting out of the lane, or doesn't react in time. If necessary, these technologies will act to center the vehicle in the lane or apply emergency braking. With that said, there is more to consider on whether SUVs or sedans are safer.

Advertisement