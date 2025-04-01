What Is Acura's Super Handling AWD And How Is It Different From Regular AWD?

There are some major differences between 4WD and AWD, one of them being that the latter can be used constantly, whereas 4WD requires either off-road or slippery surfaces to function properly. The 1968 Jensen Interceptor was the first passenger car that came equipped with all-wheel drive, but the technology has come a long way since, with Acura's system being one of the most advanced to date.

Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) first launched back in 2005 on the Acura RL. It's a technology that brings together two systems that were both developed around the turn of the century and used in Acura and Honda cars: Active Torque Transfer System (ATTS) and Variable Torque Management four-wheel drive system (VTM-4). While the terminology is a bit of a mouthful, basically, SH-AWD uses specialized components and computer software to quickly shift torque to certain wheels when cornering or detecting a loss of grip. While SH-AWD can send power to the front, rear, left or right-side wheels, other forms of all-wheel drive simply send power to all four wheels continuously.

Today, SH-AWD is in its fourth generation, and engineers have managed to make it smaller and enhance its capability. According to Acura, the latest SH-AWD can react 30% faster, which makes for even better control behind the wheel. We found just how much more a car grips the road with SH-AWD in our 2024 Acura TLX Type S review, where we noted the traction was on par with wizardry.

