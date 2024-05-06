Is The Honda/Acura NSX Going Full EV? Here's What We Know
It was a bit of a surprising twist when Honda and Acura announced in late 2022 that the second-generation version of the legendary NSX sports car was being discontinued after roughly six years on the market. While it wasn't the first time that production of the NSX had ceased, with the first-generation model reaching its end in 2005, it was the removal of an iconic legacy line of vehicles from the brand's slate. However, it now seems that the NSX lineage may not be over just yet. In fact, it could very well be poised to enter a brand new chapter.
Readers may have seen reports swirling around that the NSX is due to make its return sooner rather than later. Moreover, there have been indications that this new iteration of the classic supercar may be transitioning into a completely electric vehicle. Here are all the important details that we know so far about the NSX EV.
There are plans for a third-generation NSX
If the words of various executives at Honda and Acura are anything to go by, the future of the NSX beyond its second-generation was never in doubt. Back in 2021, before the second-gen NSX had ceased production, brand executives discussed the vision for a third version. "If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say," Acura VP and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda said in a 2021 interview with The Drive. "The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one."
While Ikeda declined to confirm in that interview whether the third-gen NSX would be an all-electric vehicle, it's no big secret that the development of a robust EV platform is a priority for Honda and Acura. In 2023, Acura unveiled an Electric Vision concept for an electric supercar, which borrows several design elements from the NSX. Then, at CES 2024, Honda showed off two concept cars, known as the Saloon and the Space-Hub, as a preview of its upcoming 0 Series of electric vehicles, which is planned to see a full commercial launch in 2026.
Essentially, the continuation of the NSX line has already been confirmed, and there's a heavy likelihood that it will slot into the electric future that Honda and Acura are envisioning. Of course, some may believe that the third-generation NSX is still a long way off, considering the decade-plus gap between the end of the sports car's first-generation model and the start of its second. However, another report suggests that the next NSX may be further along than expected.
Development may already have begun
Not only do all signs point to the NSX returning with a fully electric third-generation model, but it appears the car is already in active development, with certain early details available. In a February 2024 report, Forbes confirmed that Honda is working on a fully electric supercar to supplement its lineup of 0 Series vehicles. However, the outlet wasn't able to obtain explicit confirmation that the car in question is the third-generation NSX.
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe spoke with Forbes following the reveal of the Series 0 concept cars at CES 2024. Mibe confirmed that Honda's R&D is currently developing a sports car to potentially join its list of upcoming EVs. The executive also went on to note that this particular vehicle is set to offer "a completely different taste" than any of the Honda sports cars from the company's history.
While work is already progressing on what may very well be the EV successor to the second-generation NSX, interested customers probably shouldn't expect this sports car to launch alongside the other 0 Series cars in 2026. "We haven't decided on timing or mass production," Mibe explained. Having said that, all indications suggest that the NSX is already well on its way to making a return.