Is The Honda/Acura NSX Going Full EV? Here's What We Know

If the words of various executives at Honda and Acura are anything to go by, the future of the NSX beyond its second-generation was never in doubt. Back in 2021, before the second-gen NSX had ceased production, brand executives discussed the vision for a third version. "If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say," Acura VP and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda said in a 2021 interview with The Drive. "The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one."

While Ikeda declined to confirm in that interview whether the third-gen NSX would be an all-electric vehicle, it's no big secret that the development of a robust EV platform is a priority for Honda and Acura. In 2023, Acura unveiled an Electric Vision concept for an electric supercar, which borrows several design elements from the NSX. Then, at CES 2024, Honda showed off two concept cars, known as the Saloon and the Space-Hub, as a preview of its upcoming 0 Series of electric vehicles, which is planned to see a full commercial launch in 2026.

Essentially, the continuation of the NSX line has already been confirmed, and there's a heavy likelihood that it will slot into the electric future that Honda and Acura are envisioning. Of course, some may believe that the third-generation NSX is still a long way off, considering the decade-plus gap between the end of the sports car's first-generation model and the start of its second. However, another report suggests that the next NSX may be further along than expected.