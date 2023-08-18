This Acura Electric Vision Concept Has Us Dreaming Of An NSX EV

Acura may have brought its surprisingly-normal 2024 ZDX electric SUV to Monterey Car Week for its debut, but Honda's performance-obsessed sibling brand couldn't help tease something even more exciting. The Acura Electric Vision Design Study is, as the name suggests, a preview of just what sort of sports EV the Japanese automaker has in mind for the future.

For any Acura fan, that likely brings to mind one specific nameplate: NSX. The automaker isn't saying that the Electric Vision is indeed a new, all-EV version of the recently-retired NSX, but neither is it outright denying that.

What we do know is that the shapely coupe is the handiwork of the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles. With its swooping roofline and bulging wheel arches, it looks more like a movie concept car than anything destined for the road. Throw in lashings of neon green lighting and pin-striping, and you've got something genuinely unusual.