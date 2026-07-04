10 Technologies Everyone Thought Would Be Dead By Now

The old landline network has gotten much pricier to run as it's aged. So once smartphones became cheap enough for most people to own, you would have been forgiven if you thought that was the end of the landline network. But plenty of people still haven't ditched their old house phones. A survey by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics found that close to one in five adults still had a landline at home by the end of 2024. Across the pond in the U.K., it's even more. In fact, landline ownership there only just dipped below 50% for the first time that same year. Most people over the age of 65 in the UK continue to hold onto their reliable landline telephone. And reliability is actually a very real reason why it remains in use.

A survey by telecommunications company NumberBarn found that people cited not having to constantly charge the phone as a top reason for keeping it. Respondents also reported that it was handy to have one as insurance against a lost or stolen smartphone, while others felt confident it was more dependable in a crisis — and for the latter, they aren't wrong. Landlines get their power directly from telephone company networks. This means they stay on during a blackout. A digital line draws power from the grid and needs an active internet connection, and once the battery dies on a smartphone when the power is out, it's effectively useless. A landline will also keep working when cell towers go down, and it has proven to be so reliable that hospitals and medical practices continue to rely on it. Although this is also because their fax machines run through the same line.